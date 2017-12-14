SLIDESHOW: Panto stars are flying high

If you're looking for a festive treat for the family, why not take them to watch a panto?

There's plenty of highlights in The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan at Chesterfield's Pomegranate Theatre.

Performers fly above the stage, there's a sword fight between the hero and villain and plenty of jokes to keep everyone chuckling.

Sam Attwater of EastEnders and Dancing On Ice fame plays Captain Hook which is the first time he has been cast as a baddie in 13 pantos.

Pop star Kelli Young from hit girl group Liberty X sings her heart out in the role of Tiger Lily.

Peter Pan is played by Anthony Sahota from TV talent show Let It Shine.

Catch this fun-filled family spectacular at the Pomegranate until January 2, 2018.

For tickets, call 01246 345222 or visit www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk