Slimming World founder officially opens new head office extension

It was a day of sunshine and smiles in Alfreton as Margaret Miles-Bramwell officially opened Slimming World’s new head office extension.

Some 350 members of staff witnessed the official ribbon-cutting ceremony before being invited to take a look around the new state-of-the-art building.

The extension, which is situated on the 4.6-acre site of Slimming World’s existing head office in Alfreton, will house an advanced training centre for the 4,800 franchisee consultants who run slimming groups in their communities, as well as creating more space for employees.

Its opening comes 49 years after Margaret started her first weight-loss group in Mansfield Woodhouse - little imagining that Slimming World would become the UK’s leading weight-loss organisation. Retaining her strong East Midlands roots, the company has been at its current Somercotes sites since the early 1990s.

Work began on the new extension in March last year and has been carried out by construction and infrastructure company Morgan Sindall.

The new building also houses advanced video conferencing facilities, a stylish new restaurant and more office space.

It also has two fully equipped training rooms creating a new home for the Slimming World Academy, where consultants receive specialist training in nutrition, behaviour change techniques and psychology, including a compassionate, caring approach to weight loss support.

Margaret said: “We’ve experienced huge growth in the last few years, and our new building will ensure we have the facilities to give our people a great working environment and a bigger, better, state-of-the art training centre.

“People have always been at the heart of Slimming World’s success and so ensuring that our people – our head office staff and consultants – have the facilities and environment they need to do the best job possible has been a real priority for us.

“I’m confident that our fabulous new building will ensure that we continue to be at the forefront of weight management now and for many years to come. Extra-special thanks go to Morgan Sindall, whose care and professionalism during this construction has been outstanding. They really have delivered everything we wanted and more.”