Smiling prisoner with distinctive tattoo escapes from a Derbyshire prison

A 27-year-old man with a distinctive tattoo has escaped for a Derbyshire prison.

On Tuesday, September 25 Grant Walker absconded from HMP Sudbury where he was serving a sentence of eight years and eight months for conspiracy to commit robbery.

He is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall, of medium build with short brown hair.

He has a distinctive tattoo featuring the name of a male on his upper right arm.

Walker has links to Derby, Dudley and West Bromwich.

A police spokesman said: "If you have any information which may help us locate him, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods."

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.