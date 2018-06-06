SNEAK PEEK: What’s in this week’s Belper News?

Here’s just some of what you’ll be reading in this week’s paper...

A former social worker from Belper who indecently assaulted a child in the 1980s has been put behind bars.

See if you can spot yourself in our Belper Goes Green festival photos. The three days at Belper Rugby Club were packed with entertainment, food, a beer festival, children’s activities, crafts and all manner of eco-friendly community groups, charities and campaigns.

A music, beer and wine festival held in the Amber Valley has raised £3,427 to help fight meningitis.

The beautiful surroundings of Carsington Water will play host to a ‘Songs of Praise’ event this month.

Two residents from the Belper area are to be awarded an honorary degree from the University of Derby. Alan Gifford, a founder trustee of the Heage Windmill Society, and Kathryn Stone, who was raised in Belper and has enjoyed a 40-year career in public service, are both to be honoured in a ceremony this summer.

And of course there’s your usual helping of community news, letters, columns and more.

As well as all of this, there’s your guide to what’s on when and where in our entertainment section GO! and all the latest sport headlines dominate the back pages.