SNOW: First flakes fall on Derbyshire

The first flakes of snow this winter fell on Derbyshire last night.

A number of areas, particularly in the north of the county, had snow fall at around 7pm.

The Met Office had issued a warning of possible snow up until this morning.

Motorists are being warned to drive carefully and be aware of icy patches.

It's going to be another cold one today with temperatures as low as 2°C by this evening.

