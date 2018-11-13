Soldier is caught drink-driving after a night-out in Buxton

A soldier was caught drink-driving in Buxton after he tried to move his car during a night-out.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 6 how Matthew Newton, 20, was caught drink-driving by police on South Avenue, at Buxton, on October 21.

Drink-driving breathalyser.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “At 4.50am, on October 21, police were close to the Level 2 nightclub, at Buxton, and they heard the sound of raised voices and Newton was speaking loudly to a friend and was walking unsteadily to a vehicle.

“And he got into the vehicle and drove off and officers followed and stopped him a short distance later and there was a positive roadside test.”

Mrs Allsop added that Newton registered 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Newton, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit.

He told the court he was going to move his car only a short distance after he had been to the club and he thought he had been below the legal drink-drive limit.

Newton’s troop commander Lt Sarah Hunter-Johnson confirmed Newton has been a member of the British Army for three years and described him as polite and courteous and well-mannered.

She added: “This offence is out of character and he is one of my youngest soldiers and he is growing in maturity and this is a mistake and a temporary lapse.”

District Judge Andrew Davison fined Newton £320 and ordered him to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Newton of the Marine Barracks, at Catterick Airfield, Catterick Village, was also disqualified from driving for 12 months but the ban can be reduced to nine months if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.