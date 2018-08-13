Spooky thriller Gaslight launches play season in Chesterfield this week

Theatre fans have a triple treat in store as Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre hosts its Summer Play Season.

The thriller Gaslight by Patrick Hamilton, Relatively Speaking by Alan Ayckbourn and Jamaica Inn by Daphne Du Maurier will be staged over the next three weeks.

Opening tomorrow (Tuesday, August 14). Gaslight focuses on a wife left home alone who fears she is losing her mind when she can’t explain the disappearance of familiar objects, mysterious footsteps overhead or the ghostly flickering of gas lamps. Gaslight is running until August 18.

Relatively Speaking, which will be staged from August 22 to 25, focuses on two couples, one young and co-habiting, the other married and fraught. When an inexperienced boyfriend finds a stranger’s slippers under his bed, he decides to follow his girlfriend thinking she is visiting her parents.

Jamaica Inn is a chilling and evocative tale set at the heart of the bleak Bodmin Moor in Cornwall. A young daughter obeys her mum’s dying wish and goes to stay with her aunt and uncle at Jamaica Inn, a place full of secrets and violence. Watch the events unfold when Jamaica Inn is staged at the Pomegranate from August 28 to September 1.

The three productions are brought to Chesterfield by Paul Taylor-Mills and his repertory company. Paul said: “I am thrilled to be presenting my second Summer Play Season at the beautiful Pomegranate Theatre. My team had a wonderful time with you last year and were very grateful for the support from the local community which is at the heart of repertory theatre.”