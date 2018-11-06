Sports Direct employee gets a curfew after stealing watch from Shirebrook warehouse

A Sports Direct employee has been placed under a curfew after he stole a watch from the company’s warehouse at Shirebrook.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 2 how Frantesak Horvarth, 41, of Edingley Avenue, Mansfield, was found guilty after a trial of stealing the Police branded watch worth £169.99 from the Sports Direct warehouse, on Meadow Lane.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Security guards received information and as a result Horvarth was the subject of a search.

“He produced a Police branded watch from his pocket and he said he had purchased it the previous week and he had the receipt at home.”

The court heard the watch still had its protective scratch cover and its empty box was recovered from a work station at the warehouse near to where Horvarth had been working.

Horvarth insisted to police that he had bought the watch and claimed he had to open boxes to check contents at the warehouse but his work role was to move cages and he was not involved in any quality control.

Following a trial Horvarth was found guilty of the theft which happened on October 31.

Mrs Allsop added that Horvarth, who is from the Czech Republic, has previous convictions including a theft from 2013.

During court proceedings, Horvarth admitted that he had failed to answer bail by not attending a scheduled court hearing on November 30.

Magistrates sentenced Horvarth to a 10 week community order with a daily curfew with electronic monitoring at his home from 7pm to 5am.

He was also ordered to pay £620 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.