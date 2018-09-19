Storm Ali: This is when heavy rain is set to hit Derbyshire

The weather in Derbyshire is set to be a mixed bag this week as forecasters predict both sunshine, cloud and heavy rain.

Storm Ali is set to hit various parts of the UK today with heavy rain and wind, including Derbyshire tonight, (Wednesday, September 19).

Storm Ali has hit the uk.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight?

Winds easing through the evening with some good clear spells for a time.

However, further cloud and outbreaks of rain are likely to spread from the west overnight.

Minimum temperature 10 °C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow?

Tomorrow there has been a yellow weather warning for wind - it will reach 40mph.

Mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain across the region, and with rain becoming persistent and locally heavy at times.

Maximum temperature 18 °C.

What is the long-term forecast for Derbyshire?

Friday will be cooler and windy with sunny intervals and blustery showers.

Less breezy on Saturday, but mostly dry and bright, then windy on Sunday with early rain soon clearing.

There is currently yellow weather warnings for Friday, Sunday and Monday.