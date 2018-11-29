Storm Diana: Hour by hour forecast for wind and rain today in Derbyshire

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather Warning today, Thursday, November 29, for rain as Storm Diana passes over the UK.

The warning is in place from now till 5pm.

Storm Diana hits the UK.

Hour by Hour forecast

12pm - gusts of 43mph - heavy rain

1pm- gusts of 38mph - overcast

2pm- gusts of 32mph - sunny intervals

3pm- gusts of 30mph - cloudy

4pm- gusts of 30mph - cloudy

5pm- gusts of 31mph - cloudy

What to expect

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely with some journeys taking longer. There is the chance of some cancellations as well as some road/bridge closures.

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves with a small chance of injuries from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.