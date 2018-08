More than half the people using the NHS Stop Smoking Service in Derbyshire managed to quit.

In the 12 months from April 2017 to March this year, 1,504 people in the county signed up with the service and set themselves a date to quit.

At follow up meetings four weeks later 879 people said they had given up, according to data from NHS England. That’s 58%, which is above the average rate for England of 51% during the period. The average for the East Midlands was 53%.