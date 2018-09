Today will be a dry and warm day with some pleasant late-September sunshine, although clouds will build up later in the day.

Today will have a maximum temperature 22 °C.

Today will have a maximum temperature 22C.

The Met Office has said that this evening will have a few spots of rain, then clearing later in the night with a light northerly breeze developing.

Friday is also expected to be a dry day with some sunshine but it will be feeling cooler with temperatures noticeably lower than today.