Superman Dom taking on the challenge to fight Alzheimer’s

Tupton resident, Dom Stevens is set to complete 16 challenges in 2018 for the Alzheimer’s Society and aims to raise at least £1807 throughout the year.

The first four challenges started on January 1 with Dom giving up alcohol, caffeine, cheese and crisps for 12 months.

The 16 challenges include Dom’s first skydive, a marathon, obstacle races and many more.

Details of all sixteen challenges can be found at www.facebook.com/superseven18/

Dom said: “I am training hard and supporting this charity for two reasons.

“One, because of the memories of my grandma, and the difficulties she experienced with dementia in later life.

“It was a tough experience to understand as a 13 year old boy, why someone you really loved and cared for didn’t recognise you anymore.

“Secondly for my mother in law who is moving through the stages of this horrible disease and the stresses and strains it puts on everyone in the family.

“She now requires full time care at such a young age.

“Along the way I will be joined on these challenges by friends, family and colleagues, thank you to them all for sparing their time to join me.

“Anything we can do to support research in to this condition and support people with dementia and their families is a really worthy cause.”

Jeremy Hughes, chief executive at the Alzheimer’s Society, added: “We are delighted that Dom is giving his time to support Alzheimer’s Society.

“One in three people aged over 65 will die with dementia.

“It is caused by diseases of the brain and can happen to anyone.

“As a charity, we rely on the generosity of individuals like Dom to help us continue our vital work.

“Please back Dom in his fundraising efforts so that Alzheimer’s Society can continue leading the fight against dementia.’

To sponsor Dom please visit his JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/super718 or text SUPE78 £10 to 70070