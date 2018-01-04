Sutton drink driver: why wasn’t I charged for speeding?

A Sutton man was caught slightly over the drink drive limit after police believed he was speeding in Mansfield, magistrates heard.

Thomas Chantry’s Seat Ibiza was stopped on Hermitage Lane, at 4am, on December 16.

A test revealed he had 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Chantry, 22, of Mason Street, who had no previous convictions, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

“I don’t understand why I wasn’t charged for doing 45mph when the limit was 30mph,” he said to magistrates.

He was banned for 12 months, but was offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the length of his disqualification by a quarter if completed within a set time.

He was fined £240, and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.