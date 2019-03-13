Take a trip down memory lane in our old Mid-Derbyshire photos
Feeling nostalgic for the good old days? Browse through our old local photographs to bring back some memories.
We love to see your retro snapshots. Send your old photos to lucy.roberts@jpimedia.co.uk to see them featured in the paper and online.
1. Kind donation...
A cheque presentation after Aldercar School students raised money for a local charity in the 1980s.
other
2. Blast from the past...
Here is an old photo of a class of students at Ilkeston School. The image was captured around 1983.
other
3. Times have changed...
This fascinating old photograph was captured at a bazaar event in Risley back in 1907.
other
4. Good times...
This great retro snapshot from the 1950s shows students from Heage School posing for the camera on a class trip to London.
other
View more