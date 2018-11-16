Teenager in 'life-threatening condition' after baseball bat attack in Derbyshire village

A 16-year-old boy is in a 'life-threatening condition' after he was assaulted with a baseball bat in a Derbyshire village.

The boy is in hospital following the incident in Middleton-by-Wirksworth on Tuesday evening.

Derbyshire Police have now announced that the boy is in a"life-threatening condition".

Officers were called to an address in the village at 9.40pm following reports that a boy had suffered a head injury.

The boy reported he had been assaulted with a baseball bat earlier that evening in the Millennium Gardens.

Detective Sergeant Toby Fawcett-Greaves, from Derbyshire police, said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area of Millennium Gardens in Middleton-by-Wirksworth on the evening of Tuesday November 13 to contact us.

“This is a serious assault where the victim remains in a life threatening condition and we are particularly keen to identify anyone that may have been in the area at the time.”

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

