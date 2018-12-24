Teenager is accused of armed robbery in Chesterfield town centre

A teenager has been accused of robbery after he allegedly forced a youngster to hand over his phone and a coat at knifepoint.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court recently heard how John Lee. 18, is accused of holding a small kitchen knife when he allegedly demanded that a 16-year-old hand over his phone and coat in Theatre Yard, Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett claimed Lee had forced the 16-year-old out of McDonald’s restaurant, in Chesterfield, before allegedly committing the robbery.

Lee, of Bruach Road, Sandy Lane, Stourport-on-Wye, has been charged with robbery and with possessing a knife in a public place after the incident on December 10.

He was also charged with using a vehicle without insurance and to possessing cannabis after police arrested him under suspicion of committing robbery.

Lee has not submitted any pleas to the charges at this stage of the proceedings.

Magistrates committed the case on December 12 to Derby Crown Court for a further hearing on January 9.

Lee was remanded in custody.