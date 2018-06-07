The latest rogues' gallery of Derbyshire-linked offenders to be jailed

Some of the latest Derbyshire-linked offenders to be jailed during recent weeks following crown court hearings - including sex offenders and thugs - are highlighted below.

TANYA GRUNDY

Tanya Grundy, of Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley, was jailed for 22 years after being found guilty of sexually abusing of two young boys.

Grundy started to abuse one of the boys from the age of four, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

She denied a total of 26 offences, including 12 charges of gross indecency with a child, eight charges of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, four charges of indecent assault and two offences of sexual assault of a child under 13.

However, following a seven-day trial, she was found guilty of all of the offences, which took place between the late 1990s and mid 2000s.

MEYRICK BRAMHILL-PURCHASE AND MO QUAN ZHOU

Meyrick Bramhill-Purchase and Mo Quan Zhou were jailed for human trafficking offences and running nine brothels in Chesterfield, Derby and Lincoln.

Following a ten-week trial at Derby Crown Court, the pair were found guilty of some of the charges and jailed.

Zhou was found guilty of conspiracy to facilitate the travel of another with a view to sexual exploitation, conspiracy to control prostitution for gain, conspiracy to facilitate the travel of another with a view to exploitation, conspiracy to control prostitution for gain and one count of removing criminal property.

Bramhill-Purchase was found guilty of conspiracy to facilitate the travel of another with a view to exploitation, conspiracy to control prostitution for gain and one count of removing criminal property.

Zhou, 45, of London Road, Derby, was jailed for five-and-a-half years while Bramhill-Purchase, 64, of Muntjac Way, Witham St Hughs, Lincolnshire, was handed a four-and-a-half year sentence.

The investigation was led by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit with support from Derbyshire Constabulary and Lincolnshire Police.

Officers launched an investigation which unearthed evidence of nine brothels including two in Derby, two in Chesterfield and five in Lincoln.

ASHLEY ADKIN

Ilkeston man Ashley Adkin was jailed for eight-and-a-half years for committing sexual offences against children.

Derbyshire Constabulary said Adkin, 29, was found guilty of rape and sexual assault after denying the offences which happened more than a decade ago.

In November 2016, two victims came forward and reported that they had been sexually abused by Adkin when they were younger.

Throughout the course of the investigation two other victims were identified who then made reports to the police.

Adkin was convicted at Nottingham Crown Court for a number of child rapes and sexual assaults on a child with the youngest being just four years old at the time.

JAKE GREENHALGH, LUKE JAMES, DAVEY BOOTH AND CHARLOTTE GREENHALGH

Four offenders were jailed for their involvement in a horrific hit-and-a-run that left the victim fighting for life.

Nottingham Crown Court heard how 27-year-old pedestrian Soltan Habji was struck by Jake Greenhalgh’s Audi A4 on Derby Road, Ripley, on October 21, last year.

Stephen Kemp, prosecuting, told the court there was an altercation between Mr Habji and the occupants of the Audi including Greenhalgh and passenger Luke James and Greenhalgh phoned friend Davey Booth and allegedly complained Mr Habji had been swinging a traffic cone.

CCTV was shown of the Audi and a van, driven by Booth, going backwards and forwards before the collision.

Mr Kemp added the Audi and the van did not stop after the collision and Greenhalgh, who was with James, admitted dumping and setting fire to the Audi at Butterley Reservoir.

Greenhalgh, 23, of Down Meadow, Heage, was sentenced to four years’ custody after admitting causing serious injury by driving and to perverting the course of justice by setting fire to the Audi. He was banned from driving for six years.

James, 28, of Butterley Row, Ripley, was sentenced to 12 months’ custody after admitting affray.

Booth, 22, of Street Lane, near Ripley, received eight months’ custody after admitting affray. He was banned from driving for 16 months.

Charlotte Greenhalgh, 19, of Lilac Close, Alvaston, received six months’ custody after admitting perverting the course of justice by stating to police James was the owner of the car and her brother Jake had been prevailed upon to drive it.

JASON KNOWLAND

Jason Knowland was given a 13-year custodial sentence after admitting killing a pensioner by hitting him over the head with a guitar in a Staveley pub.

Nottingham Crown Court heard how Knowland, 46, of High Street, Staveley, was acquitted of murder but pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 69-year-old victim Peter Matts, 69.

The violent assault took place in the Beechers Brook pub on Wednesday, June 21 last year.

The court heard Knowland had developed personality disorders and had become fixated on modelling himself on Hollywood movie star Johnny Depp.

Eyewitness accounts suggested Knowland had been argumentative and he had accused people of staring at him before he struck retired newsagent Mr Matts, of Staveley, over the head with a guitar.

Mr Matts was pronounced dead at Sheffield’s Royal Hallamshire Hospital on June 28. Knowland claimed to police he remembered collecting the guitar and speaking to a woman and a man but he could not recall what happened.

Knowland pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of an abnormality of mental function.