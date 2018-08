Burglars stole a large amount of jewellery after breaking into a house in Duffield.

On Friday, August 3 between 11.30am and 9.25pm a house on Cumberhills Road was broken into.

A large amount of high value jewellery was stolen along with computer equipment.

Anyone who can help the police, quote the reference number 18000367270 and the name of the officer in the case PC Harvey Haywood, in any correspondence.

Call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.