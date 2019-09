Firefighters were called to the Derbyshire dales to reports of a straw fire.

Crews from Ashbourne arrived at the scene, on Lady Hole Lane, after receiving a call at around 15:41pm yesterday (Saturday, September 14).

Fire story.

They used one hose reel jet, beaters and pitchforks to extinguish the fire, which involved thirty thousand tonnes of straw.

