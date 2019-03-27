This is how many people are having affairs in these Derbyshire towns

A new map has been created by Illicit Encounters, detailing how many people in each town have signed up to the website for married people looking to have an affair. And the number is up on last year with Illicit Encounters saying they've found "particularly strong figures for cheating in towns and cities which voted out in the Brexit referendum."

1. Bakewell 97 people having an affair. Last year - 90. other Buy a Photo

2. Belper 607 people having an affair. Last year - 563 jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Bolsover 294 people having an affair. Last year - 268 other Buy a Photo

4. Buxton 542 people having an affair. Last year - 502. other Buy a Photo

View more