Three days of sunshine and fun at Chatsworth Country Fair 2018 - video and pictures

Tens of thousands of people enjoyed a variety of displays and attractions at this year's Chatsworth Country Fair.

The event, which took place over the weekend, was bathed in glorious sunshine, and drew visitors from across the country and beyond to enjoy three packed days of entertainment.

The Duchess introduces Mary Berry to one of the Chatsworth dogs

Star baker Mary Berry CBE, this year's honorary show president opened the annual event on Friday alongside the Duke of Devonshire.

Attractions at this year's show included JCB's Dancing Diggers, the Household Cavalry Musical Ride, the Poppy Parachute Team, birds of prey displays and the Global Stars Aerobatics Display.

Visitors also enjoyed a flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster bomber on Sunday afternoon.

Mary Berry, Paul Hollywood and Nadiya Hussain were among the TV food celebrities to give live demos at the Stoves Cookery Demonstration Theatre and show goers were also able to browse a huge range of food and drink related stalls.

Elsewhere at the show, there was the opportunity to have a go at a number of rural crafts and activities, from archery to fly fishing.

After opening the show, Mary Berry said: "I have visited Chatsworth Country Fair many times, and it is always a delight. It is an amazing day out for all the family in a magnificent setting. There is always a miscellany of spectacular events and demonstrations, brilliant trade stands and plenty of activities and experiences for the young.”

A total of 55 hot air balloons also set off each day of the show at dawn and dusk, with four special balloons this year in the shape of Ronald McDonald, a fire extinguisher, a red box and the balloon used during the promotion of the Disney film, ‘Up’.

The Duke of Devonshire added: "Chatsworth Country Fair is a wonderful three day event and it’s always an honour to welcome the huge number of visitors it attracts to the area every summer.

"This year it is a celebration of all things Derbyshire, showcasing local heritage and traditions and including 30 local producers displaying their wares in the market place inspired by the Peak District and Derbyshire.

"We are determined to promote the county of Derbyshire and we’re incredibly proud to be flying the Derbyshire flag at Chatsworth this weekend."

Dates for next year’s Chatsworth Country Fair have been confirmed as August 30, 31 and September 1.