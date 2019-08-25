Three people are feared injured after a multiple vehicle collision in the Peak District

Three people have been reported injured following a road traffic collision today, Sunday, August 25, in the Peak District.

Derbyshire police and Derbyshire fire service revealed that the A6187 Main Road, in Hathersage, had to be closed after three cars, a motorbike and three pedestrians had been involved in the crash.

Motorists have faced delays due to a subsequent road closure this afternoon, on Sunday, August 25, and faced limited options for an alternate available route.

The road has since been reported as being reopened, according to police, and the incident was cleared before 4pm.

Derbyshire fire service confirmed that Dronfield firefighters attended the collision just after 1pm and one casualty had to be taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Firefighters also assisted with further casualties and made vehicles safe.

East Midlands Ambulance Service also attended to treat casualties.