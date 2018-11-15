Thug attacked his mother and sister in Shirebrook and threatened to petrol bomb mum’s house

A thug assaulted his mother and sister and threatened to petrol bomb his mother’s home over a dispute with his ex-partner.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 7 how Antony George Lowe, 25, formerly of Fern Close, Shirebrook, had been waiting at his mother’s home on Fern Close because he believed his ex-partner was due to come with their child.

However, Lowe was struggling to contact his ex, according to prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett, and was in a mood and swiped and smashed a pint glass and pushed his mother.

Mr Hollett added that Lowe’s mother went outside and the defendant also made threats to petrol bomb her house and his ex’s house but his mother did not believe the threats.

Prosecuting solicitor Mr Hollett said: “As a result the defendant’s sister was upset and came down and on reaching the bottom of the stairs she saw the defendant and was grabbed by the defendant by her upper arms and was pushed into the living room.”

Mr Hollett added that Lowe pushed his sister again in the back and forced her to stumble and he grabbed her hair and Mr Hollett claimed Lowe slapped her with an open palm before she called police.

Lowe admitted to police that he had damaged a glass and that he had become angry while trying to contact his ex to get access to their child.

He also accepted shouting at his mother and admitted causing damage and assaulting his sister by pushing her.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Lowe, of Orchard View, Bolsover, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating and one count of causing criminal damage on November 6.

Defence solicitor Kevin Tomlinson said Lowe’s mother was not injured and his sister suffered some pain after they were both pushed.

Mr Tomlinson added that Lowe had become upset and distressed and he took his anger out on a glass and accepted pushing his mother and pushing his sister.

Magistrates adjourned the case until November 22.

Lowe was released on conditional bail.