Thug faces jail after attacking his estranged wife and sparking a police siege

A thug who attacked his estranged wife and refused to leave her home after it was surrounded by police is facing time behind bars.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 30 how Mark Drew, 44, of Tapton View Road, Chesterfield, kicked, bit and tried to strangle his estranged wife before she fled her home and police arrived.

Court.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said Drew subsequently refused to leave the property and threw bottles out of the window and was allegedly brandishing a knife.

She said: “Both had been having a drink and talking and were getting on fine but at 3am they started arguing because he thought she had been seeing a male.”

Mrs Haslam said Drew threw his estranged wife to the floor, kicked her to the head and legs, bit her nose and he was trying to strangle her and she believed she was going to pass out.

Drew’s estranged wife climbed out of a window at her home on Eyre Street East, at Hasland, according to Mrs Haslam, and police were alerted but Drew refused to come out of the property.

Mrs Haslam said: “There was an officer trying to negotiate and I have seen this on footage and children were in the house.”

She added that Drew threw bottles out of the window and Mrs Haslam claimed he was seen holding a knife.

Mrs Haslam said: “He does come out of the property eventually and he is taken to the floor and he’s arrested and he had to be sprayed to get him into the caged area of a police van.”

Drew gave no comment in his police interview but claimed he had not been waving a knife around inside the property.

The defendant pleaded guilty to committing affray after the incident on August 11.

District Judge Andrew Davison told Drew: “Biting is appalling behaviour and how someone can bite the person who has given birth to their own children is appalling.”

He added: “All options are open but custody is highly likely.

“Biting of the nose and the aftermath with police with three children in the house must have been terrifying.”

Judge Davison adjourned the case until September 6 to consider a probation report before sentencing.

Drew was released on conditional bail on the grounds he does not contact his estranged wife or visit her home.