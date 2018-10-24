Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast for Friday

Early rain soon clearing the south, then sunny intervals and scattered showers, these more frequent and locally heavy towards the Lincolnshire coast this afternoon. Feeling much colder with strengthening northwest winds. Showers turning wintry over the Derbyshire hills. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Tonight showers persisting near the coast where they may merge into longer spells of rain. Clear spells developing inland with a frost in places. Icy patches possible where showers move inland. Minimum temperature -1 °C.