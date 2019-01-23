Touring wrestling spectacular which has wowed fans across Europe is set to return to Derbyshire

The stars of touring family spectacular - Megaslam Wrestling - are returning to Belper for their biggest tour to date as part of their 10th anniversary celebrations.

Since it was established in 2009, Megaslam has become Europe’s most prolific wrestling company - staging around 250 live events each year.

The company presents a yearly touring schedule in England, Wales, Scotland and the Isle of Man - and always proves to be a hit when the show stops off at Belper.

Megaslam has been visiting the town since 2016 and has become a firm favourite with the touring stars.

Brad Taylor, owner of Megaslam, said: “Belper has always been good to us.

“From the very first event we held there, the crowds have all been sell outs.

“Tickets are starting to sell for this upcoming event and I hope we will be strongly supported as always.

“It is a great effort to present these events, so we hope the town and surrounding areas get behind it.”

The two-hour live show will see a host of wrestlers from top federations around the world take on the Best of British in an all out fight to the finish.

Appearing at BelperLeisure Centre on February 10 are Megaslam champion, Danny Hudson, ITV WoS wrestler CJ Banks and ‘high flyer’ Craig West.

There will also be an appearance by Nottingham star, Stixx, who has been competing on the British scene for over 15 years.

Brad said: “All the top stars will be at Belper.

“It will quite possibly be the biggest event we have presented at the leisure centre and is incredibly exciting for families.”

The main event of the evening will see a rumble match, where wrestlers must throw their opponent over the top rope - with the winner being the last man standing for their team.

Fans will also get a chance to meet the wrestlers after the show.

- Tickets for the Megaslam at Belper Leisure Centre are available at www.megaslam.co.uk and the code for discount is MEGASLAM1.

The doors open at 2.30pm, with the show starting at 3pm.