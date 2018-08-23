Tourism brings in £2.15bn to Derbyshire’s economy

Tourism’s value to the economy of Derbyshire and the Peak District exceeded expectations last year – rising by six per cent to £2.15 billion.

New research released by official tourist board Marketing Peak District and Derbyshire reveals that the increase from 2016 was double the average annual rise of three per cent since 2011.

Annual visitor numbers rose to 40.45 million, an increase of more than 1.3 per cent, while the number of full-time jobs supported by tourism is up by almost 2.5 per cent at 28,630. The latest figures also reveal a trend for more visitors to stay in non-serviced accommodation such as self-catering and at camping and caravanning sites – up by more than five per cent on 2016.

“This is excellent news for the Peak District and Derbyshire economy, and for everyone who lives, works and comes to stay here,” said Jo Dilley, managing director of Marketing Peak District and Derbyshire. The significant rise in tourism’s overall value over the past year signals that our long-term policy to run innovative and targeted marketing, PR and social media campaigns to encourage more people to come and stay for longer and to spend more money here is really paying off.”

The research was compiled by Global Tourism Solutions.