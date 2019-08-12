Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from August 12
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.
1. A6 Dale Road, Matlock Bath
Traffic control (two-way signals) at A6 Dale Road, Matlock Bath, at the entrance with High Tor Hotel, to locate and clear blockages in verge, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until August 14, 2019.