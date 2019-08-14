Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from August 14
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
Wednesday 14 August 2019 14:21
1. A52 Brian Clough Way, Derby
Lane closure at A52 Brian Clough Way, Derby, adjacent to Meadow Lane, due to safety barrier works, by Derby City Council. Delays likely until August 16, 2019.
2. Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse
Traffic control (two-way signals) at Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse, opposite Woodhouse Court, rear of Burns Avenue, due to works being carried out by Western Power Distribution. Delays likely until August 19, 2019.
3. A60 Carlton Road, Worksop
Traffic control (two-way signals) at A60 Carlton Road, Carlton in Lindrick, due to works being carried out by BT. Delays likely until August 16, 2019.
4. A610 Kimberley, Eastwood Bypass
Lane closure at A610 Kimberley/Eastwood Bypass, Eastwood, from Swingate Overbridge to A608 Overbridge, due to repair of safety barrier, by Notts County Council. Delays likely until August 16, 2019.
