Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from August 9

Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.

Lane closure on A61 Chesterfield Road, Alfreton, from the junction with Alfreton Road, due to cable fault repair, by Western Power Distribution. Delays likely until August 15, 2019.

1. A61 Chesterfield Road, Alfreton

Traffic control (multi-way signals) on B6019 Alfreton Road, South Normanton due to works at site entrance of Avant Homes, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until August 23, 2019.

2. B6019 Alfreton Road, South Normanton

Some carriageway incursion at B6441, B6374 Cromford Road, Ripley, opposite market place, to repair or replace link box lid, by Western Power Distribution. Delays possible until August 13, 2019.

3. Cromford Road, Ripley

Traffic control (two-way signals) on Mill Road, Cromford, to install temporary traffic lights on Cromford Bridge, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until September 6, 2019.

4. Mill Road, Cromford

