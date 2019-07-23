Check out the traffic and travel where you are.

Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from July 23

Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Traffic control (stop/go boards) on A6 Haddon Road, Bakewell, due to surface dressing, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until August 30, 2019.

1. A6 Haddon Road, Bakewell

Some carriageway incursion on A60 Nottingham Road, Ravenshead, due to works being carried out by Western Power Distribution. Delays possible until August 2, 2019.

2. A60 Nottingham Road, Ravenshead

Traffic control (multi-way signals) on A617, A38 Mansfield Road, Sutton in Ashfield, due to lining refresh work, by Notts County Council. Delays likely until July 26, 2019.

3. A617, A38 Mansfield Road, Sutton in Ashfield

Traffic control (two-way signals) on B6013 Chesterfield Road, Belper, due to works being carried out by Western Power Distribution. Delays likely until July 25, 2019.

4. B6013 Chesterfield Road, Belper

