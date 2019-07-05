Check out the traffic and travel where you are.

Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from July 5

Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Traffic control (multi-way signals) at A60 Doncaster Road, Carlton in Lindrick, outside Co-op running towards junction with Rotherham Baulk, due to works being carried out by Notts County Council, Delays likely until July 12, 2019.

1. A60 Doncaster Road, Carlton in Lindrick

Traffic control (two-way signals) at A618 Rotherham Road, Clowne, due to gas repair, by Cadent. Delays likely until July 8, 2019.

2. A618 Rotherham Road, Clowne

Traffic control (stop/go boards) at A609 Bywell Lane, Kilburn, Belper, due to surface dressing, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until August 2, 2019.

3. A609 Bywell Lane, Belper

Lane closure at A6007 Chalons Way, Ilkeston, on the dual carriageway, due to street works, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until December 1, 2019.

4. A6007 Chalons Way, Ilkeston

