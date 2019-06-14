Check out the traffic and travel where you are.

Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from June 14

Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Traffic control (two-way signals) on A6 Buxton Road, Bakewell, Derbyshire, due to footway repave, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until July 12, 2019.

1. A6 Buxton Road, Bakewell

Some carriageway incursion at A60 Carlton Road, Carlton in Lindrick, due to gas mains replacement, by Cadent. Delays possible until June 17, 2019.

2. A60 Carlton Road, Carlton-in-Lindrick

Traffic control (two-way signals) at Derwent Street, Belper, adjacent to Unity Mill House, due to new supply, by Western Power Distribution. Delays possible until June 21, 2019.

3. Derwent Street, Belper

Traffic control (two-way signals) at A6007 Hassock Lane South, Shipley, Heanor, due to works being carried out by Western Power Distribution. Delays likely until June 17, 2019.

4. A6007 Hassock Lane South, Heanor

