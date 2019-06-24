Check out the traffic and travel where you are.

Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from June 24

Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Lane closure on A1 at Elkesley, left permanent lane 2 closed northbound and southbound, due to cutting and planting, by Highways England. Delays possible until 6am, July 2, 2019.

1. A1 Elkesley

Traffic control (give and take) on A60 High Road, Carlton in Lindrick, opposite the Sherwood Ranger, due to reset Gully and kerbs, by Notts County Council. Delays likely until June 28, 2019.

2. A60 High Road, Carlton in Lindrick

Lane closure on Chesterfield Road, Pleasley, to replace cables and street lighting, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays possible until June 28, 2019.

3. Chesterfield Road, Pleasley

Traffic control (give and take) at A6007 Ilkeston Road, Marlpool, Heanor, opposite Ilkeston Library, due to hydrant, by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until June 26, 2019,

4. Ilkeston Road, Heanor

