Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from October 28
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
Monday 28 October 2019 14:00
For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.
1. A60 Turner Road, Worksop
Traffic control (give and take) at A60 Turner Road, Worksop, outside MD Autos, to replace exisiting pole, by BT. Delays likely until October 30, 2019.
Google Street View
other
2. A6007 Chalons Way, Ilkeston
Lane closure on A6007 Chalons Way dual carriageway, Ilkeston, due to works being carried out by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until December 1, 2019.
Google Street View
other
3. A6 Derby Road, Matlock Bath
Traffic control (multi-way signals) on A6 Derby Road, Matlock Bath, from opposite Holy Trinity Church to New Bath Road, Derby Road, due to works being carried out by BT. Delays likely until October 30, 2019.
Google Street View
other
4. B6179 Derby Road, Ripley
Some carriageway incursion on B6179 Derby Road, Ripley, due to cable fault repair, by Western Power Distribution. Delays possible until October 30, 2019.
Google Street View
other
View more