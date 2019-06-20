Broken down van and technical fault cause hour-long delay on M1

A broken down van and an earlier technical fault on the M1 have caused long delays on the M1 southbound.

An earlier technical issue between J26 and J25 have caused "residual delays" of more than 60 minutes, before a broken down van on the same carriageway caused one lane to close.

Watch out on your commute.

The vehicle has since been removed, however delays and congestion are expected.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "There are residual delays of over 60 minutes on the M1 southbound between J26 -J25 which are now expected to ease. This is due to an earlier technical issue.

"There was one lane of four blocked on M1 south in the same area near Nottingham due to a broken down van.

"Traffic Officers have removed the vehicle and four lanes are clear again.

"We apologise for the delay caused to your journey this morning.