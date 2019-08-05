Broken down vehicles causing lane closures in BOTH directions on M1 in Derbyshire

Broken down vehicles are causing lane closures and delays in both directions of the M1 at Junction 29 for Chesterfield and Mansfield.

Highways England reported a broken down vehicle on the northbound carriageway between junctions 28 and 29 at 2.45pm today (August 5).

Expect delays.

And within minutes, a lane closure on the southbound carriageway between junctions 29 and 28 was reported - both causing delays to traffic.

Normal traffic conditions are expected to return on the southbound carriageway between 3.15pm and 3.30pm today.

Traffic is expected to return to its usual condition on the northbound carriageway between 3.45pm and 4pm today - with highways officers on scene at both incidents.