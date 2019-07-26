East Midlands Trains warns passengers not to travel today

East Midlands Trains is warning passengers not to travel today due to problems on the rail lines.

The company has said services on the London St Pancras route are subject to an amended timetable due to overhead line issues in the West Hampstead area.

East Midlands Trains tweeted this morning:"Further issues have occurred with the lines this morning and we are awaiting updates from Network Rail. Please DO NOT Travel today.

"If you must travel today, we do have ticket acceptance in place via reasonable routes. Tickets from yesterday will be accepted today for travel."