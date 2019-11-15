Flooding chaos closes more than 30 Derbyshire roads- full list

More than 30 Derbyshire roads have been closed after hours of rain in the county last night caused flooding.

Derbyshire County Council updated the list this morning (Friday, November 15).

A spokesperson for the authority said: "Please check before travelling and do not drive into flood water or drive on roads that are closed."

Derbyshire Dales and High Peak

A623, north of Stoney Middleton, between the village chip shop and the junction of the B6521 at Eyam is closed due to a rock fall - diversions are in place

Abney Road, Abney to the Gliding Club - closed because of a landslip and likely to remain so for some time

More than 30 roads have been closed across Derbyshire.

Park Lane, Rodsley, Ashbourne - closed because of flood damage

A6020 Hassop to Great Longstone - closed because of flooding

North East Derbyshire, Chesterfield and Bolsover

Birkin Lane, Wingerworth - road closed at junctions of Pearce Lane, Bolehill Lane and Malthouse Lane because of flooding caused by a water leak

Gashouse Lane, Eckington - closed because of damage to the road from flooding

Spinkhill Lane, Renishaw - closed because of flooding

Station Road, Spinkhill -closed because of flooding

Stockley Lane, Palterton - closed because of flooding

Rylah Hill, Palterton - closed because of flooding

Deep Lane, Hardstoft - closed because of flooding

Mill Lane, Heath - closed because of flooding

Tom Lane, Duckmanton - closed because of flooding

Green Lane, Killamarsh - closed because of flooding

Press Lane, Tupton - closed because of flooding

Hall Lane, Staveley - closed because of flooding

Amber Valley, South Derbyshire and Erewash

Heage Lane, Etwall - closed because of flooding

B5010 Main Road, Borrowash to Thulston - closed because of flooding

Ingleby Lane, Swarkestone - closed because of flooding

Church Lane, Barrow upon Trent - closed because of flooding

Brookside Road and Croft Lane, Breadsall - closed due to flooding from A61 up

Littlewell Lane, Stanton-by-Dale back to junction with Longmoor Lane

Windley Lane between Turnditch and Duffield - closed due to a felled tree

Main Road, Ticknall - closed because of flooding

Derby Road, Melbourne - closed because of flooding

Robinson's Hill, Melbourne - closed because of flooding

Quarry Hill Road, Ilkeston - closed because of flooding

Reedman Road, Sawley - closed because of flooding

Brook End, Repton - closed because of flooding

Newton Road, Newton Solney - closed because of flooding

Rosliston Road, Drakelow - closed because of flooding

Main Road, Rosliston - closed because of flooding

Burton Road, Coton in the Elms (near junction with New Road) - closed because of flooding

Bridge Street, Church Gresley - closed because of flooding

Main Street, Ticknall - closed because of flooding

Church Street, Barrow upon Trent - closed because of flooding

Scropton Road, Scropton - closed because of flooding