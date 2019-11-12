Flooding in Hope Valley leads to cancellation of Stockport to Sheffield trains

Trains travelling between Stockport and Sheffield have been cancelled after a railway flooded in Hope Valley.

East Midlands Railway said the heavy flooding at the section of railway in Edale is disrupting trains on its Liverpool Lime Street/ Nottingham/ Norwich route.

This route also passes through Chesterfield, Alfreton, Ilkeston and Nottingham.

A spokesman for EMR said: "We are currently looking at alternative transport to keep you on the move.

"All of our trains cannot run in either direction only between Stockport and Sheffield.

"At present Network Rail are sending a team to investigate the problem.

"At present we do not have an estimate as to when the line will re-open."