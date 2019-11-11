Floods trigger more road closures in Derbyshire- updated list

Additional road closures have been put in place due to flooding in Derbyshire.
Here is the updated list according to Derbyshire County Council:
DERBYSHIRE DALES
Abney Road, Abney to the Gliding Club - closed because of a landslip and likely to remain so for some time.
Park Lane, Rodsley, Ashbourne - closed because of flood damage
NORTH EAST DERBYSHIRE AND BOLSOVER
Buttermilk Lane, Shuttlewood - closed because of damage to a bridge and likely to remain so for some time.
B6057 - Unstone - closed because of damage to a culvert.
Gashouse Lane, Eckington - closed because of damage to the road from flooding
AMBER VALLEY AND EREWASH
Heage Lane, Etwall - closed because of flooding.
B5010 Main Road, Borrowash to Thulston - closed because of flooding.
Birkin Lane, Wingerworth – road closed at junctions of Pearce Lane, Bolehill Lane and Malthouse Lane because of flooding caused by a water leak
Ingleby Lane, Swarkestone - closed because of flooding
A spokesperson for the authority said: "Please check before travelling and do not drive into flood water or drive on roads that are closed."
