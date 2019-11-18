Full list of Derbyshire roads that are closed or affected after flooding

These Derbyshire roads remain closed or have been affected due to flooding.

The information has been provided by Derbyshire County Council, who are still urging drivers to take extra care.

Derbyshire roads closed or affected by the recent flooding. Pic: Pixabay.

The authority says it will also be gritting primary routes in the north of the county as temperatures are set to drop today (Monday, November 18).

Derbyshire Dales and High Peak

Abney Road, Abney to the Gliding Club - closed because of a landslip and likely to remain so for some time

Park Lane, Rodsley, Ashbourne - closed because of flood damage

North East Derbyshire, Chesterfield and Bolsover

Birkin Lane, Wingerworth - road closed at junctions of Pearce Lane, Bolehill Lane and Malthouse Lane because of flooding caused by a water leak

Gashouse Lane, Eckington - closed because of damage to the road from flooding

Press Lane, Tupton - passable with care

Amber Valley, South Derbyshire and Erewash

B5010 Borrowash Lane, Ambaston - closed because of flooding

Ambaston Lane, Ambaston - closed because of flooding

Ingleby Lane, Swarkestone - closed because of flooding

Church Lane, Barrow upon Trent - closed because of flooding

Burton Road, Coton in the Elms (near junction with New Road) - passable with care

Station Lane, Walton on Trent - passable with care

Buckford Lane, Stenson Fields - closed because of flooding

Wilne Cross, Breaston - passable with care

