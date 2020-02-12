LIVE: Snake Pass ‘not passable’ and roads closed as snow hits Derbyshire

Snow and ice is causing treacherous conditions for motorists in Derbyshire this morning as wintry weather sweeps across the region.

Motorists using the Snake Pass and Woodhead Pass are reporting heavy snowfall, as wintry showers continued overnight.

Glossop online report that the snake pass is impassable along the whole of its length due to snow, ice and stranded vehicles.

High Peak Buses are reported to be suspended in Glossop.

Follow our live blog for updates across Derbyshire today (February 12).