More roads closed as floods continue in Derbyshire

Additional road closures have been put in place due to flooding in Derbyshire.
Although the rain has stopped for now more roads continue to be closed.
The latest road to be closed is Bakewell Road, between the Hassop cafe roundabout and the turn off for Great Longstone.
A car has also become stuck in the closed road.
A Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: "Road closures are still in place across the city and county. Please do not ignore road closed signs - they are there to keep you away from danger."
Here is the updated list according to Derbyshire County Council:
Derbyshire Dales
- Abney Road, Abney to the Gliding Club - closed because of a landslip and likely to remain so for some time.
- Park Lane, Rodsley, Ashbourne - closed because of flood damage
- A6020, Bakewell Road, between Hassop Cafe roundabout and turn off for Great Longstone - closed because of a flood and a stuck car.
North East Derbyshire and Bolsover
- Buttermilk Lane, Shuttlewood - closed because of damage to a bridge and likely to remain so for some time.
- B6057 - Unstone - closed because of damage to a culvert.
- Gashouse Lane, Eckington - closed because of damage to the road from flooding.
Hope Valley Line reopens after flooding at Edale
Amber Valley, South Derbyshire and Erewash
- Heage Lane, Etwall - closed because of flooding.
- B5010 Main Road, Borrowash to Thulston - closed because of flooding.
- Birkin Lane, Wingerworth – road closed at junctions of Pearce Lane, Bolehill Lane and Malthouse Lane because of flooding caused by a water leak
- Ingleby Lane, Swarkestone - closed because of flooding.