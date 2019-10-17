Motorists may face delays after a suspected collision in Chesterfield

Motorists are being warned to be careful on their commute to work through Newbold, Chesterfield, after two cars appear to have been involved in a collision.

The suspected collision looks to have taken place on Peveril Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, involving two vehicles which have been seen partially blocking the road this morning, about 7.30am, on Thursday, October 17.

A witness reported that one of the vehicles appeared to be a Fiat 500 and had suffered front end damage to the driver’s side of the car.

This may cause delays for commuters with a partial blockage of the road.

It is not known at this stage if anyone was injured in the collision.