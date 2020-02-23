Police warn drivers to avoid A6 in Derbyshire after heavy flooding

Police are advising motorists to avoid the A6 in Derbyshire, after heavy flooding caused ‘very dangerous driving conditions’.

Rain has been lashing Derbyshire and has resulted in travel disruption and flood warnings being issued.

The River Wye at Bakewell

Police are this morning advising motorists to avoid the A6 in Darley Dale, Bakewell and Buxton, as heavy flooding is causing ‘very dangerous driving conditions’.

The Environment Agency has warned that river levels are rising at the Ashford river gauge, and flooding of property is expected.

The areas most at risk are Wye Bank, Brook Side, and Milford at Bakewell.

Further warnings are in place at River Wye at Litton Mill, and at Ashford in the Water.

More heavy rainfall is forecast for this morning, and throughout tomorrow, and the Environment Agency expects river levels to remain high today.

Response staff are patrolling waterways in the area to monitor the situation.

For information about flooding, please see: https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/warnings