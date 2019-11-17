Single vehicle crash closes two lanes of M1 southbound in Notts

Two lanes are closed on the M1 southbound near Nottingham after a single vehicle collision.

The crash happened at about 8am today (November 17) and emergency services are on scene alongside Highways England.

Be wary of the lane closures.

Highways England confirmed that there are no delays, but urged road users to "drive with care" in the area while the crash is managed.

A spokesman said: "The M1 southbound has two of four lanes closed between J26 and J25 for Nottingham, due to a single car collision.

"Emergency services and traffic officers on scene working. No delays but please slow down if approaching the area and drive with care."

Normal traffic conditions and four open lanes are expected by 9.30am and 9.45am.