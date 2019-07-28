Traffic in Derbyshire building as revellers travel to and from Y Not Festival

Road users in the Cromford and Newhaven areas have been warned to expect heavy traffic as revellers travel to and from Y Not Festival.

The Derbyshire festival, in Pikehall, is in its final day today (July 28) and festival-goers are expected to be both travelling to and leaving the site throughout today.

Y Not? Festival.

Derbyshire Police have said roads in areas connecting to the festival site, including the A515, are currently experiencing heavy traffic flow, and that motorists should "expect delays".

A spokesman said: "There is quite a bit of traffic building up on roads in the Cromford and Newhaven areas. In particular the Via Gellia to Cromford and the Newhaven junction with the A515 have been very busy this morning.

"Traffic is moving but motorists should expect delays if using those routes."