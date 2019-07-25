Traffic queues around Derbyshire as festival goers head to Y Not

Traffic queues are building up around Derbyshire as festival goers head to Y Not for the start of the festival.

Derbyshire Police said that roads surrounding Pikehall, where the festival is held, are congested.

People queuing at Y Not last year.

Significant queues are now building up on the A6 leading into the junction at Cromford.

A motorist have been advised to find another route if they need to go through the area.

A police spokesman said: "Plan extra time for your journey, or if you can, use an alternative route. If you need to travel to Matlock Bath or beyond today, we'd advise finding an alternate route and that you're carrying plenty of water just in case."

